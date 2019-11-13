‘NSE Will Build Capacity of Engineering Students, Engender Innovation’

Mr. John Audu is the Manager for Gas and Facility Engineer Capital Projects Relations, Chevron Nigeria Limited and the new Chairman, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island Branch. In this interview with Funmi Ogundare, he highlighted the efforts that will be made by his administration to bridge the gap between the academia and the industry so as to build the capacity of engineering students and engender innovation, among other issues. Excerpts:

Looking at the achievements of your predecessor in terms of projects for young engineers and organising technical trainings, how do you intend to complement and improve on such efforts?

One of the things that I have agreed to do is to continue where my predecessor and excos stopped. They did a fantastic job by kicking off a job fair for engineering graduates. We are not going to throw it away because I was part of the efforts taken. It attracted more than 3,000 applicants and we also had many employers of labour coming to recruit talents. It is an annual event and we are definitely going to continue with it.

Though it is a very difficult job trying to surpass our predecessor, but my strategy is simple. I will make sure that we continue with what the former chairman did and with her help, we are going to be a vision-driven branch. Our vision essentially is to proffer engineering solutions to key societal problems while ensuring the welfare of engineers, and to diligently follow up with government through advocacy campaign arising from that vision, we have a mission to complement it.

We have an enabling strategy that will enable us actualise the vision. The key strategy is human capital development. We have noticed a tremendous gap in the capacity of some of our engineers, so we are going to embark on a massive training and the job fair also comes into it to an extent. Secondly, we are going to engender pervasive innovation. Traditionally, engineers have not been well known in Nigeria and for being very innovative, we want to try and change that to the best of our ability. So we will be setting up innovation fairs where we will be challenging ourselves to come up with some fundamental engineering issues in the society.

Thirdly, it is enhanced welfare, we want our members to appreciate the fact that they belong to a body that cares about them and come up with packages that will improve their wellbeing and also attract more members into the branch through the programmes that we will be introducing. Lastly, is to serve our society. The purpose of engineering is to make life more comfortable for the citizenry and let them know that there is a place that they can come to when there are issues.

We intend to set up a help desk where people could call about issues. We will catalogue these issues, prioritise and send them to where we think the solutions can come from; be it government or private sector. Through a lot of advocacy, we will follow through to ensure that we bring those issues to fruition. All hands must be on deck.

The training of young engineers in Nigerian tertiary institutions has always been faulted as not fit for the workplace, what are you going to do differently to reverse the trend?

We have an initiative that we have come up with tagged ‘Adopt-a-university’, which we will do within our catchment area. For instance, we will adopt Lagos State University (LASU) and serve as interface managers between its engineering department and the industry. There is a lot of research that is going on there and a lot has been done before. What was done with that? Nothing. We need to bring it to bear by cataloguing it and making it available to the industry.

It can also engender innovation. But we are not going to throw it away. When we serve as interface managers between the academia and industry, the industry will be able to influence them to produce the kind of people they need and respond to the issue that they have. For instance, if a paint industry is looking for a new way to increase local content, we can bring a chemical engineer on board and ensure that there is synergy that will better fine tune how the student will think to match what the industry wants. For instance, there are oil industries here, what we want to do is to match Chevron with them and see how the organisation will impact the engineering students.

There are things in Chevron that they don’t have there is practical learning and experiences that we can share. There are going to be mentoring and coaching opportunities for the students. So whatever deficiencies they have, we try to bridge it through the mentoring and coaching opportunities. We are also going to be encouraging them to do better projects by giving a prize for the innovative project. These are some of the things we are going to do.

How do you intend to promote STEM education for the girl-child in your branch as is being done by the Association of Professional Women Engineers (APWEN)?

I look up to APWEN and they are trying to brush us up somehow, APWEN members are also members of my branch. We have constantly been trying to support each other, we are going to look for opportunities to make it better going forward and look for mutual programmes that we will work on together. I am already talking to the incoming president, so we will keep working together to ensure that we make our own mark in STEM and training of the girl child in general.

Are there plans to provide solutions to some of the engineering challenges confronting the country?

We will be having a workshop where we will be talking about solutions to Lagos traffic jam and write a white paper to the government to bring their attention to it.

What effort is your branch making to develop the capacity of members in emerging application of innovation in engineering and technology?

In the past, NSE had not paid attention to the technological sector, but recently, we started visiting many ICT industries. We visited Airtel to collaborate with them. We will also be visiting MTN so that we can incorporate ICT into what we are doing. We are thinking of how we can contribute practically into that sector as well.

What have been the contributions of your branch in ensuring best practices in infrastructure?

There is a desperate need for a robust infrastructural governance model in the country. The way we are going about it is too haphazard to be sustainable. A lot of the solutions need to be homegrown so that we can build capacity in the country, more so, it will be more cost effective because the money will be retained. We need to focus on building capacity of indigenous contractors to deliver the infrastructure, not only using western form of technology, but also indigenous developed technology. If we don’t do that, we are not going anywhere. It will be too expensive for the little resources that we have. We don’t have a lot of money, yet we are spending so much to build infrastructure. We can use the funds to build capacity and support local contractor. I was team leader for the maintenance of estate in Shell and the whole of western division.

How do you intend to support SMEs in Lagos branch and activities of APWEN?

Recently I gave APWEN the links to the Bank of Industry (BoI). We have visited them and they have given us guidelines on how to go about getting loans from them. We haven’t been much successful, but we are hoping that APWEN will be more successful than we are. So we have given them the contacts so that they can pursue it to support SMEs. We are still going to go beyond that to shore up our financial base. So we are visiting companies and asking for support. If we are able to do that, then we can also support other SMEs.

Where do you see the branch in the next five years?

The branch has been on an upwardly mobile trajectory since inception. So far, we have been able to make a mark. Definitely in five years’ time, we will have our own secretariat because in the next two years, we should have acquired our own plot of land and built our complex. But the most important achievement is that we would have projected ourselves within the society to the extent that they will see us as valuable. I want people to know that we exist and valuable because of our contributions. I want to see that we have been able to build the capacity of a good number of our engineers. I also want to see this branch as self-sustaining, we are independent and we should able to have come up with business models that will make us self-financing without having to go cap in hand to anybody.