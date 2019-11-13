Kale Blames Poor Project Handling for Economic Setback

James Emejo in Abuja

Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Dr. Yemi Kale yesterday identified lack of proper project management as one of the biggest challenges that had constrained the development of the country for many years.

He said proper adherence to project management practices had distinguished most developed economies from Nigeria.

Kale spoke at the opening of the 10th anniversary of the National Project Management Conference (ProMaCon), themed: “Accelerating National Development through Project Management Best Practices.”

Kale, who was also honoured for his contributions towards best practices in the subject matter, further emphasised that lack of accurate and reliable data had been an obstacle to development before now. “If we take a lot of what we do more seriously, put in the principles of project management and we sustain it, I think our country would have been significantly different today.”

However, the conference convener and Chief Executive, iCentra, Mr. Taopheek Babayeju, said the much anticipated improvements in economic welfare will not come from government but “from ordinary people like you and I, doing our own little bit to bring about the change we want to see”.

He said ProMaCon is dedicated to the growth of the project management in Africa through capacity development, stakeholders’ engagement research and development, and practice development.

He said the conference was put together as a response to poor project delivery for national development and lack of awareness about the practice of project management.