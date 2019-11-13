Cult Clashes Claim 10 Lives in Ondo

A member of House of Representatives representing llaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Kolade Akinjo, has raised the alarm that cult clashes have in Igbokoda community in the state.

Akinjo at plenary yesterday called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, to help restore calm in the area by deploying more men to prevent further loss of life.

The lawmakers also urged the Adamu to establish more police divisions in the constituency, especially due to its littoral nature.

Akinjo moved a motion titled ‘Call for the Deployment of More Security Officials to Ilajeland in Ilaje/Ese Odo Federal Constituency.’

“Igbokoda, the headquarters of llaje Local Government Area, despite its size and population, has been a difficult terrain in recent time due to a spate of cult violence in the community.

“The clashes have created tension in the area, especially with the inflicting of injuries on innocent persons in the process.

“The situation has degenerated into the point that our streets have turned into a war zone, thereby causing the residents and business owners in lgbokoda community sleepless nights due to fear of being attacked.”

While adopting the motion, the House “urge the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Naval Staff to urgently mobilise more security personnel to Igbokoda and the neighbouring communities in a bid to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of the ongoing ‘cult disturbance’ in the area”.