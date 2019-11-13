Abuja J5 ITF Tennis: Philips Whitewashes Gaddafi, Ekpeyong Crashes

Abayomi Philips began his second leg campaign at the NTF International Junior Championships in Abuja on a brilliant note, as he thrashed Gaddafi Yakubu 6-0, 6-1 to move into the second round.

Philips, who claimed his sole ITF Junior title of the season yet in Accra, Ghana, in August, will continue his push for a second title, when he takes on David John, who produced a fine performance to beat Britain’s Abdulraheem Isa 6-2, 6-4 on Court 4 of the National Tennis Centre.

Elsewhere, last week’s boys singles runner-up, Musa Mohammed, claimed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Joseph Peter to set up a meeting with Elisha Olowogbile, a 3-6, 6-4, 2-0 (rtd) winner over Michael Emmanuel.

Michael Osewa prevailed 6-2, 3-0 (rtd) over Mustapha Kabir, who retired due to injury midway through the second set, while Gabriel Friday secured a tight 7-6(4), 7-5 victory over David Ekpenyong

In the girls field, Rebecca Ekpenyong, who reached the semifinals in the first leg last week, suffered a shock first round exit today, as she was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Omolayo Bamidele.