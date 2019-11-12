Technology Can Boost Job Creation, Says Okonjo-Iweala

Meanwhile, Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Twitter could serve as a platform for young people to create jobs for themselves and for others.

She added that this could create a huge impact in the economy, stressing that “that is why we wanted him (Dorsey) to come to Nigeria so that he can do things for our youths and help us help ourselves.”

She urged the Twitter CEO to encourage and inspire the youths to create jobs for the economy, stressing that AUST is focused on creating young engineers for Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

She also charged the youth not to “wait for people to create jobs for you but create jobs for yourselves and others and you’ve got a platform to do it.”

Also speaking at the forum, Chairman, Governing Council, AUST, Prof. Oye Ibidapo-Obe, commended the former minister for convincing Dorsey to visit the country, describing it as a big feat.

He said: “What is important to us even to this government is youth unemployment. The rate is so much that if we don’t do something quickly, we are going to get into trouble and the best platform is technology.

“As a matter of fact, the human potential is here. We believe strongly that this university will be the centre of focus in technology in Africa.”