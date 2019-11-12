Residents Groan as Fuel Scarcity Hits Border Towns in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents of border communities in Katsina State are groaning following the federal government’s suspension of fuel supply to areas within 20 kilometres to the nation’s land borders.

THISDAY investigation revealed that the federal government’s order had triggered fuel scarcity and hike in the prices of petroleum products at Jibia and Kongolam border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Hameed Ali, had directed that no petroleum products should be supplied to any filling station within 20 kilometres to the country’s borders.

THISDAY’s visit to Jibia border town on Monday, showed that the government’s directive had led to fuel scarcity in Daddara, Nasarawa, Dan Arau, Magaman Jibia, Makada and Tsayau communities.

It was also observed that major filling stations within 20 kilometres to the border including Afdin Petroleum Services Limited, Coil Oil, A.Yau Moba Nigeria Limited, B.H Maidingi Ventures, Lolo Dakare Nigeria Limited, Fulani Yarima Petroleum Limited and Danyaro General Enterprises were shut down by the federal government task force on border closure.

One of the residents of Magaman Jibia, Sule Safiyanu, said the federal government’s action was affecting the economic growth of the country and the livelihood of the citizens.

“As you can see, all the petrol stations in this town are closed down by the men of the Nigeria Customs Service. Before, we can get fuel for N145 per litre but now, it is N200 or N250. The worst aspect of it is that we cannot even get the product to buy,” he said.

Another resident, Faroq Tijani, said: “Now that the federal government has stopped the supply of fuel to border communities, we are the ones suffering. How can we survive?. We cannot travel again for lack of fuel. We travel as far as Katsina to get fuel for our vehicles and machines.”