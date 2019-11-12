PDP Confused, Jittery over Possible Loss at Appeal Court, Says Kano Govt

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a false alarm it raised in a statement alleging plan to influence the choice of Court of Appeal judges who would sit on appeal filed by the PDP over the state’s governorship poll.

APC condemned the allegations made by PDP against it and its candidate, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, with a view to blackmail the Appeal Court judges, saying those allegations clearly indicated that the opposition party was jittery, confused and afraid of possible loss at the Appellate Court.

This was disclosed yesterday in a statement by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, and made available to THISDAY in Kano, explaining that even if the judges were reshuffled, it’s the discretion of the court to decide who presides over its proceedings.

The statement added that the fundamental issue is for justice to prevail, noting that it had always been the trademark of the PDP to spread falsehood in the face of imminent loss of court cases as the opposition party did during the legal battle at Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Presidential election case.

The commissioner explained that it’s unfortunate that the opposition party, which resorted to legal means to redress its grievances, could be careless to the extent of making unfounded allegations against the judicial process.

Garba added that while it’s not a crime for the APC members to have confidence in the outcome of the Appeal Court judgment, the party and its candidates have no intention whatsoever to disrupt the judicial process.

The statement said Kano State has been peaceful and there’s no indication of any tension as alleged by the PDP, adding that the government would not condone any act that’s capable of inciting violence through reckless, unguided and indiscriminate utterances that are inimical to the peace that APC has allowed the opposition to enjoy in the state for more than five years.