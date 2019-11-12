Kaduna Monarch Accuses Plateau Communities of Attacking His Domain

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Paramount ruler of Agwam Attakar Chiefdom in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mr. Tobias Wada, has alleged that the Fulani and the Ganawuri people in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State should be held responsible for the frequent attacks on villages in his domain.

Speaking at the weekend in Attakar, while receiving relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to two villages in his chiefdom displaced following an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, Wada charged both Kaduna and Plateau state governments to find lasting solutions to the persistent attacks.

d the Ganawuri and the Fulani people in Riyom of ganging up against his people and alleged that they are responsible for the attacks in his chiefdom.

In June 2019, Zangang and Kirim villages in Attakar Chiefdom which share boundaries with Riyom were attacked. Seven people were reportedly killed while about 50 houses were said to have been burnt. Residents of the two villages fled their homes following the attack.

Wada said the Fulanis in Kaura have been living peacefully with his people and wondered why those in Riyom have allegedly been attacking his domain.

The traditional ruler alleged: “We are facing very serious crisis from a section of people in Plateau State. That is our worry. That is our problem. We are living peacefully with the Fulanis in Kaura Local Government Area in Kaduna State. But, the Fulanis of Riyom and the people of Ganawuri in Riyom Local Government Area in Plateau State teamed up against the Attakar people.

“We have no problem with the Fulanis in Kaura Local Government. On several occasions, people have been invading Kaduna State without any provocation. I am using this opportunity to call on the governments of the two states to assist us so that peace will return to these villages.

“We have no other person to turn to than government. I have suggested several times that we need a police post and Kaura Local Government has generously built a structure for that purpose. It’s waiting to be commissioned when the attacks happened. We are appealing to government to ensure a permanent police presence at these borders so that we can have peace.”

He also called on governments at all levels to do everything possible to address the increasing insecurity in the country, occasioned by kidnappings, banditry and cattle rustling.

Wada thanked NEMA for donating the materials and urged the affected people to conduct themselves with decorum during the distributions of the items.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Gideon Gwani, representing Kaura Federal Constituency, decried the frequent attacks in his constituency.

He thanked the federal government for assisting victims of the attacks, saying it would help in cushioning the effect of the losses suffered.

“What has happened to my constituency is a sad one where seven people lost their lives. Nine people were seriously injured, 48 houses were burnt and several people were displaced. A Catholic church and the pastorium were burnt. An Anglican church was razed.

“This has always been the case. It is not the first time. Our people have been traumatised over and over again. I took it upon myself to approach the federal government to assist the affected people whose homes and property were destroyed. We are happy the federal government has responded by donating foodstuffs, building materials, among others,” he said.