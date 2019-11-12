Cobblestone Creates Exciting Waterfall at Sisi Paris on Bourdillon

There is a waterfall of about 4 meters high that cascades into the swimming pool at Sisi Paris. The water exudes different colours on its way, creating its own feel. That was the calm atmosphere the waterfall gave to the guests that night at the unveiling of the exquisite edifice.

There are fine pieces of real estate in Ikoyi and in other parts of Lagos and in Nigeria, generally, but Sisi Paris is different, excitingly. The swimming pool and its waterfall is one of several common facilities in the facility.

Sisi Paris, developed by Cobblestone Properties and Estates Limited, is distinctively a colourful, tall and bold landmark on Bourdillon that keeps heads turning. The concept, design and execution of the project were inspired by the Chairman of the Mike Adenuga Group, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., who was the pillar of support for the project.

The event which was complemented by a jazz band, serenading the august gathering by the pool side of the luxury apartment building, was attended by captains of industry, premium stakeholders in the property sector, celebrities and friends of the Adenuga family.

Cobblestone Properties & Estates Limited is a property development and marketing company and a major player in the real estate sector in Nigeria. Prime property developers, Cobblestone Properties and Estates Limited hosted an evening of panache with friends and top-end clients to mark the birth of Sisi Paris, the latest beauty on the skyline of highbrow Ikoyi in Lagos.

Sisi Paris is one of its latest creations, built for those who insist on a lifestyle of luxury. The 10-storey luxury apartments come with opulent furnishing that visitors will find irresistible. The building is draped in luxuriant colours and sublime finishing. It comprises 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom apartments plus one 3-bedroompenthouse apartment that offers a breathtaking view of the Island.

A tour of the facility also revealed ensuite rooms, TV and cinema room, fitted kitchen, furnished laundry room, domestic staff quarters in every flat; round-the-clock concierge service, the first of its kind in Nigeria, with a 24-hour power and CCTV for maximum security.

Sisi Paris’ rendition flows with modern trend in global real estate market that tends to cater to the needs of millennial clientele that are more assertive in their choice of lifestyle.

Discerning real estate developers like Cobblestone understand this trend, knowing full well that their clients are people of the future. The waterfall that cascades into the swimming pool is no doubt an innovative strategy devised to meet the choice of homes that appeal to the millennial.

Bourdillon Road in Ikoyi, Lagos is full of choice homes, some are rather conservative, but all that has changed with the entrance of the elegant Sisi Paris into the property market.

Standing right next to the waterfall while addressing guests at the swimming pool side, the Executive Director of Cobblestone Properties, Mrs. Bella Disu presented the fine points of Sisi Paris saying, “At Cobblestone Properties, we have developed and managed many commercial and residential properties across Nigeria, but Sisi Paris is a milestone for us. It is our first, major luxury residential development. Her name, her design, and her colour arrest attention on the Lagos skyline, however, her real charm lies in being people-centred.”

The Cobblestone Exec said, “When we decided to restructure the building that was here, we focused on delivering the ideal luxury living experience. To meet the needs of the average family, each 3- and 4-bedroom apartment was redesigned to have two living rooms, one of which can be re-purposed as a study, cinema, or playroom for children. Each apartment also has a fully fitted laundry and a pantry.

“We believe that true luxury extends beyond fittings and finishing; it is in every detail that contributes to superb daily living. That is why Sisi Paris goes a step further by delivering first-rate service. Round-the-clock concierge will provide scheduling and reservation services while the on-site minimart is a one-stop-shop for daily needs.”