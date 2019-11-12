Bello Pledges to Consolidate His Achievements

Ibrahim Oyewale

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has pledged to consolidate on the achievements of his administration if voted back to power.

Bello who gave this assurance when his campaign train berthed in the ancient city of Isanlu the headquarters of Yagba East Local Government Area, also promised to ensure that the Kabba – Ayetoro Gbede – Islanlu – Egbe – Ilorin road is completed to ease the plight of motorists plying the road.

Bello said Senator Smart Adeyemi during the last administration facilitated the rehabilitation of the road but it was abandoned, urging the people of Kogi west to return him (Adeyemi) to the senate to enable him push for the completion of the road.

While assuring that he would not fail the people of the state, but transform the state for the betterment of all, the governor noted that the completion of Ajaokuta Steel complex would go a long way in creating jobs for the people of the state, commending the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in that direction.

“We are going to execute developmental projects that will impact positively in the lives of the people if we are given the mandate. We will also focus on youth employment and job creation to secure the future of our youths,” he said.

Bello further urged the people of Kogi West to let their support for APC translate into massive votes for the party and Senator Smart Adeyemi on November 16.

“Don’t throw away your votes, give the votes to Adeyemi he will represent you at the senate effectively. If you love me and will cast your vote for me, do the same for Adeyemi,” he said.

He pointed out that with the commencement of prompt payment of salary, his government had also commenced the repositioning of the state for the better.

Earlier, Senator Adeyemi, who is also the Director-General, Bello/Onoja Campaign Council, said the senatorial district was ready to reward the governor with their votes for his love for the zone

Dignitaries present at the APC campaign rally include former Acting Governor of Kogi State, Chief Clarance Olafemi and Jide Omokere an oil mogul who defected from PDP to APC with hundreds of his supporters at the occasion.