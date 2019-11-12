Air Peace Adds New Generation Aircraft to Its Fleet

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has brought in a B737-800NG to help sustain its expansion, domestic and regional operations.

The aircraft arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at the weekend from Europe.

Disclosing this to newsmen, the Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, Mr. Stanley Olisa, stated that the new arrival is a 160-seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class seats and 144 economy class seats.

He said, “We are very glad to announce the acquisition of another aircraft, which is a 160-seater B737-800 New Generation aircraft”.

He reiterated the resolve of the airline to spread its operations across the length and breadth of this country to ease the burden of travel within the country, West African sub region and beyond.

Olisa recalled that Air Peace last year became the first airline in sub Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max. The airline earlier this year made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer, thereby making history as the launch customer of the Brazil based aircraft manufacturer in the entire Africa.

He also added that Air Peace in 2017, became the first airline to acquire and register a Boeing 777 in Nigeria and it had gone on to acquire more three 777s for its international operations which it kick started on July 5, 2019, with flight operations to Dubai through the Sharjah International Airport.

“The airline is poised to expand its international routes like, London, Houston, Johannesburg, Bombay, Guangzhou and others,” he said.

The airline also thanked the President Buhari administration for creating the enabling environment that made it possible for the airline to achieve this feat within a very short time of its existence.

“Our Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, is eternally grateful to President Buhari for making it possible for Air Peace to become what it is within the four years of President Buhari’s regime through the zero tax regime on imported commercial aircraft and spares introduced by his administration”, Olisa said.