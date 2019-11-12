2020 Budget Report to Be Ready Nov. 26, Says Lawan  

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The report of the 2020 budget proposal presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8 will be ready by November 26, the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has said.

Lawan, who spoke at plenary on Tuesday, expressed hope that the Appropriation Committees of the two chambers would be ready with the budget report on the specified date.

He directed the Senate committee on Appropriation headed by Senator Barau Jibrin, to galvanise action towards laying the budget report before the Senate at plenary on November 26.

According to him, all appears set as all the other committees had concluded their budget presentation before the Appropriations committee which would now firm up its report.

Lawan added that “once the budget report is laid, the Senate will now have the opportunity to consider it ahead of approving the budget before the year runs out”.

The Senate President also frowned at the malfunctioning air conditioning system in the Senate chamber resulting in the Senators fanning themselves with the day’s Order Paper and directed the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, to rectify the situation without any further delay.

His words: ” The whole chamber is not conducive as the air conditioners are not functioning optimally as our members are feeling the heat, so Clerk ensure the cooling system work well”.

Details later…