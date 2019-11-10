Radisson Renovates, to Add More Hotels in Nigeria

By Demola Ojo

The Radisson Hotel Group will be adding more hotels to its portfolio in Nigeria just as it embarks on renovation of its existing properties.

According to the General Manager of Radisson Blu Anchorage, Lagos, Kevin Kamau, billions of naira are being invested in a major revamp of the Anchorage, the Radisson Ikeja and the Park Inn by Radisson Victoria Island.

“If you come here in another 12 months, I don’t think you will recognize it. It will be completely different. We are getting a lot of support from our investors and owners because of the success of what we are doing.

“We are in a very tough economy but we still see the owners happy to invest. So, these hotels- Radisson Blu Anchorage, Radisson Ikeja and Park Inn, Victoria Island are undergoing significant renovation.”

He also expressed delight that the group’s luxury brand, the Radisson Collection, will be opening two properties in Lagos within the next two years.

“This is our absolute luxury brand. This brand is dedicated to a very key market. It is a very unique brand,” he said.