Sweet Sensation Celebrates 25th Anniversary

One of the foremost Quick Service Restaurant (QSR), Sweet Sensation is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Sweet Sensation is giving out home appliances as a form of appreciation of its teeming customer.

The restaurant chain said this anniversary was dedicated wholly to rewarding its customers slated to end on 8th of November at their Ikeja GRA outlet. Sweet Sensation has revolutionised how Nigerians eat these last few decades. Pioneering the incorporation of local meals into the menus of Nigerian QSR, the organisation has continued to innovate over the years because they understand their place as leaders in the industry.

Speaking on the anniversary, the founder, CEO and Managing Director, Lady Kehinde Kamson, said: “From our humble beginnings at Ilupeju in 1994, it’s been 25 sensational years of serving Nigeria sweetness, and we are looking forward to the next 25 years knowing that they will be even more amazing. Our journey to 25 hasn’t been easy. Along the way, from making Nigeria’s best pastries, we have made your favourite local and intercontinental dishes ready whenever you want them. We have also created unique brands, such as SweetHeart Bread, OMG Cakes, Boga Masta, Sweet Scoop, amongst others.”

Lately, the company has brought a lot of innovation in the food service industry, with the recently launched Funsation, Yardstick, and Yippee. These three outlets in Opebi, Ikeja GRA and Egbeda have since been revamped to reflect these new brand concepts which would be the new face of Sweet Sensation.

The company promised the general public that in a short time every outlet will be revamped to take this new face. They promised to make Nigerians have a wonderful dining experience.

“We understand that people love to easily order food from their mobile phones and have it delivered. To satisfy this need we will be launching a mobile app soon that will enable people to order their favourite meals and snacks.

We will continue to innovate to serve you better, so you can also expect more innovations in the not too distant future,” Lady Kehinde Kamson added.