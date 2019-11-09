Battle for Top Spot Heightened at 2019 Nigeria Bankers Games

Action continues this weekend at the ongoing Nigeria Bankers Games as football event group games come to an end, just as attention switches to indoor games – table tennis and chess at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex on Sunday.

The first match of the day will see 2018 football champions – UBA and FCMB battle for group A’s top position. The two teams have begun the season with two wins from two games and will be looking for a win to close out the group stage.

The second match will also witness two teams in similar positions as First Bank and Fidelity Bank having both won their opening two fixtures and now gunning for top position in Group B.

With Ecobank and Union Bank yet to amass any points this year, both teams will look to this weekend as an opportunity for their teams to end their winless streak before entering the knock out stages of the competition.

Nigeria Banker’s Games returnees – Wema Bank are hoping to close out the group stages on a high as they take on a Sterling Bank team who are also looking to change their fortunes in the 2019 season.

The indoor games are slated to hold at the YabaTech Indoor Hall.