Your Safety is Guaranteed in Sokoto, Tambuwal Assures NYSC Members

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has assured members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) deployed in the state of their security and well-being.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Muhammad Dan’Iya Manir, at the swearing-in of the 2019 Batch C stream 1 on Thursday at the Permanent Orientation Camp Wamakko, in Wamakko Local Government of the state, said: “I would like to assure you of government’s commitment to ensuring the security, wellbeing and welfare of every corps member posted to Sokoto State. We shall continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure security within and outside the camp for your safety.”

He further said that the state government will give maximum support to the scheme looking at its importance in fostering unity and human service delivery to the nation.

On her part, the Acting Chairman, Governing Council of NYSC in the state and Director of Administration in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Hajia Luba Usman, admonished the corps members to be committed, stressing that the state and national honours given to outstanding corps members are based on individual commitment and performance.

She charged them to be law abiding and obey all rules and regulations for the period of their stay in the camp.

In his remark, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mr Philip Enatonme Enabuere, advised the corps members to take advantage of camp activities.

He said the introduction of Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programmes has gone a long way in equipping corps members for self reliance.

“The era of securing white collar jobs is long gone,” he said.

He said: “Camp life has not being designed to make you comfortable and enjoyable but rather, it is regimented and deliberately designed to introduce you to the ideals to national service.”

The coordinator thanked the governor for prompt response to the rehabilitation of the hostel block devastated by wind storms which makes the camp to conveniently accommodate 3,500 corp members.

The Chief Judge of the state, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, represented by Justice Malami Umar Dogondaji swore in 1,821 corps members, comprising 975 males and 846 females.