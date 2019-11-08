Songs of Love to a Beloved Wife at 40

In a society where it is often difficult for most men to express how they feel or appreciate their wives publicly, Mr. Kris Okwali Chiazor, flaunts his wife, Ifeyinwa Maureen Okwali-Nduka. Everyday he is full of praises for her. He is equally grateful to God for the kind of woman He gave him to marry.

“Everyday, I thank God for the kind of women He gave me to marry, he told THISDAY recently while celebrating her 40th birthday anniversary.

“If there is reincarnation, I want God to give me the same woman. Ifeyinwa Maureen is just too good to be with,” he said.

On the occasion of Ifeyinwa’s 40th birthday on November 6, Kris showered her with songs of love and praises from the bottom of his heart. For him, his testimony is: Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies. So he that findeth her cannot but sing songs, for he understands that the universe has conspired to bless and elevate him far beyond the understanding of mere mortals.

Mrs. Okwali attended Mercy Juniorate Secondary School, Amapu Ntigha-Isialangwa, Abia State, before proceeding to the University of Port Harcourt to study Chemistry. Since then she has not only thrived in the science and art of commercial trading, but has also succeeded in building a home blooming with happiness and peace.

She has equally fulfilled the scripture: “Her husband has full confidence in her and lacks nothing of value; she brings him good, not harm, all the days of her life.”

Her husband’s testimony all but confirms this assertion. Hear him: “It is absolutely miraculous, that though we were born and lived hundreds of miles apart, nature through its magic brought us together as ordained by God. How best do you describe a dream, which Aunty Ann had that that gave me your exact name, age, colour?”

The businessman who is still looking forward to many more blissful and romantic years with Ifeyinwa, said: “We started this journey in disbelief and today you are 40, what a beauty you are! I want to bless God first and your mother and father second for bringing you into this world for me. You are a wife that every man dreams of having and I am lucky to have you. Being blessed with four adorable, beautiful and amazing kids is the icing on the cake.”

Like Romeo in the William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, he added: “I don’t think I express my appreciation to you often enough for having given me so many happy years, so I’ve decided to write this letter–a birthday card plus gifts just doesn’t say enough. This way I can sit down and gather my thoughts together and present them to you with a small token of my love.

“On this special day of yours, I want to assure you that the passing years have not diminished my love for you in the least. Instead, my love has only deepened with time because it always gives me more opportunities to appreciate how you successfully manage every new challenge that confronts us. Please don’t ever concern yourself with a grey hair here or a wrinkle there, my dear. Although you are as beautiful to me as ever, I also admire your inner beauty, which merely intensifies with the passing years.

“I finally understand the meaning of all those songs that talk about endless love. I don’t think they are just hyperbole or poetic expressions, after all. I believe now that a love that has endured this earthly test can never end. I swore to love you for time and all eternity and I will happily do that, my Ifeyinwa. I am so grateful that you continue to love me, despite my failures and shortcomings. Thank you for always being there and helping me to be all that I can be.

Like the caring husband that he is, Kris appreciated Ifeyinwa for the children they have together, saying: “I am benefiting from your guidance and motherly skills almost as much as our children, Chukwufumnaya, Onyelukachukwu, Ifechukwude and Chukwudumebi are doing.

“Now that they are still in our nest and have not left the house, we can be glad that none of them have any complaints about us as a couple so far–at least not yet! For the moment, anyway, we can wipe our brows in relief and turn our attention back to each other and our well-earned life together.”

He concluded thus: “Ify darling, happy birthday!”