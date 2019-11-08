I’ m Still Speechless over My Appeal Court Victory, Says Olujimi

Adeyeye’s removal shocking, says Fayemi

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The former Senate Minority Leader and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Senatorial candidate in Ekiti South district in the 2019 election, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has described his Appeal Court victory of Wednesday as surprising and a renewal of her hope in the country’s democracy.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti thursday, which was a reaction to his victory, Olujimi said: “I have been speechless since thursday morning when the Appeal Court Ado Ekiti, sitting in Kaduna upheld the decision of the lower tribunal to the effect that I, be returned as Senator, elected on the platform of the PDP in the last senatorial election.

“It’s a mixed feeling of relief and disbelief. However, let me thank the Almighty God, the author and the finisher of my faith for his compassion and mercy for ‘if Paul sows and Apollo waters, without the grace of God, they do so in vain’. For me, it was sheer grace, uncommon grace that spoke for me and I will never take it for granted.

“Let me salute the courage and tenacity of Prince Dayo Adeyeye, my brother, my friend and my opponent in this struggle. He gave me a reason to put on my thinking cap, be on my toes. He gave me a strong reason to pursue my conviction with decency. Let me say, that I know how it feels to be in his situation, but I ask that he will understand that democracy is a bitter- sweet system, which we all submitted to. I wish him luck as he moves on to plan for the future and ask that he doesn’t jettison the zeal to assist and give back to his constituency.

“I cannot finish without acknowledging the the judiciary, particularly, those that were involved in the tribunal and the appeal. They renewed my hope in a better Nigeria where justice is compelled by transparency and fairness. I salute you all. I pray that you don’t relent in your quest to be fair even in the face of huge tension.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has described Adeyeye’s removal as painful.

He, therefore, urged Adeyeye to remain calm despite the judicial pronouncement, saying that the ruling, though shocking and unexpected, is not the end of his political career nor his public service.

While congratulating Olujimi for the victory, Fayemi also urged her to be magnanimous in victory and ensure that Ekiti interest is paramount in her agenda at the senate.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti , described Adeyeye as a dogged fighter and a politician of repute who is loved by his people.

“As we continue to deepen our democratic culture, we cannot but witness occasional setbacks of this nature. It is part of the sacrifice for our nation building.

“We must accept the decision of the appellate court- which is the final arbiter in this particular election petition, with equanimity, though quite painfully.

The court ruling notwithstanding, Senator Adeyeye remains a credible politician with huge democratic credentials.

“I am convinced that Senator Adeyeye will bounce back, in view of the pride of place he occupies in the hearts of his people”.