Friends Host Taiwo Lakanu to a Fairytale All-white Party

Mary Nnah

The coliseum in Lekki, Lagos Island was in a boisterous atmosphere last weekend when friends of DIG Taiwo Lakanu hosted the celebrated crime fighter and legal luminary. Lakanu holds a Masters degree in Law from the Leeds Metropolitan University, UK.

The party had in attendance the creme de la creme of the society circles including white cap chiefs who came to honour the Akogun of Lagos on his special day.

Lakanu was part of the Special Anti Robbery (SARS) robbery team that ended the reign of Shina Rambo in the 80s.

Juju crooner Ayo Balogun brought the mood alive with the best of Juju music, with the wife of the celebrant Omowunmi, family and friends enjoying the atmosphere.

The President, Committee of Friends, Wale Edu and other members of the group showered loads of encomiums on the celebrant.

Other dignitaries include Chief Bisi Olatilo, Segun Ajibola (SAN), Chief Dapo Ajayi, Chef Deji Akinyele, Tayo Gbajabiamila, Peter Obafemi, Chief Akeem Aloboh Bakare, Toyin Ibrahim, Chief Dayo Amusat, Biodun Oki just to mention a few. The talk of the town party was indeed a night to remember.