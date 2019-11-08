Fowler: New TIN Registration System ‘ll Create Tax-friendly Environment

Chairman, Joint Tax Board, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has declared that the new National Tax Identification Number (TIN) Registration System and Consolidated Taxpayers’ Database would help to engender a tax-friendly environment in the country and lay a foundation for less governmental dependence on loans, aids and grants.

Fowler, who is also Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), made this declaration yesterday in Awka during the South-East regional flag-off of the new registration system.

The New TIN Registration System, he said, would improve the efficiency and output of the entire tax administration process and provides enhanced convenience to the taxpayers as well as the tax administrators. He added that the new system would also guarantee that each taxpayer’s details are readily available every time and anywhere.

“A major feature of the new system is that it possesses the capability to integrate with all relevant agencies by leveraging on already captured data. With its ability to deploy analytics to discover underlying correlating trends and patterns, better visibility of the taxpayer is assured inherently leading to increased Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for all tiers of government.

“Thus, the new system reduces the burden of taxpayer information management, while at the same time significantly reducing the cost of collection,” Fowler said.

He explained that the system maintains the identification of an individual taxpayer by assigning a unique and universal TIN that make it possible for the taxpayer to view, retrieve or update his/her tax profile from anywhere and at any time.

The JTB Chairman commended revenue performances achieved by Anambra State and the whole of the South-East geo-political zone. He noted that Anambra State revenue collections, which stood at N10.4 billion in 2014, have grown by 84.6 percent as at 2018, with a total annual collection of N19.3 billion collected as IGR for the year.

This positive trend, he added, would continue in 2019 as half year figures for 2019 indicated a 22.9 percent growth over the correlating period for 2018.

He similarly noted that the performance of the South-East geopolitical zone also show encouraging growth trends as the cumulative collection of N77.31 billion for the year 2018 was a 16.66 percent improvement of the N66.27 billion collected in 2017.

“The year 2019 is looking quite positive as well already. The sum of N42.98 billion has already been reported for the half year period. This represents an 18.1 percent growth over the N36.4 billion recorded for the half year period of 2018,” he said.

Fowler also noted that over the last four years, the economic policies of the federal government were focused on establishing a stable foundation for further socio-economic growth and development.

These, he explained, have resulted in the expansion of the tax base from 10 million to 20 million taxpayers with the potential for an increase of up to 45 million before year end; exponential growth in the IGR collection at the sub-national level by 46.11 percent from N800.02 billion in 2016 to N1.16 trillion in 2018 and growth in FIRS collections by 53.81 percent from N3.30 trillion in 2016 to N5.32 trillion in 2018. The 2018 total collection of N5.32 trillion was the highest collection ever.

According to him, the milestones also include rise in non-oil revenue, with a collection of N2.85 trillion, accounting for 54 percent of total revenue collection; payment by the federal government of the total sum of N157.35 billion representing all outstanding PAYE tax liabilities owed by federal MDAs to states from 2002 to 2016.

He disclosed that a total of N23.87 billion was paid to the states in the South-East Geopolitical zone and consistent upward progression in the World Bank ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking, that saw the country move up 15 places in the recently released 2020 Report