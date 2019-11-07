US Awards $523,314 Grants to Nigerian Civic Groups

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The United States has awarded $523,314 in grants in accordance to its 2019 annual program statement.

The US mission in Abuja, in a statement issued wednesday. said that a total of 16 projects were funded that would address pertinent issues of concern to Nigerian citizens.

It said the grant recipients include non-profit organisations such as Global Peace Foundation, Centre for Change and Community Development, Development Initiative for West Africa, and arts organisations like the Jos Repertory Theatre.

These projects were focused on empowering marginalised women for economic develop-ment, providing educational opportunities and development; enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention and promoting peace and security.

It also revealed that a one-day workshop was organised on October 29, to mentor the 16 grantee organisations on best practices in project management and to familiartize them with the US Embassy grants management procedures.