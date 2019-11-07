The national 3×3 teams departed Abuja Thursday for Kampala, Uganda aboard a Rwanda Air flight for the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup.

Kano Pillars duo of Godwin David and Lucky Subel alongside Agu Ibeh (Gombe Bulls) and Victor Koko (Rivers Hoopers) made the final men’s team released by the Team’s head coach, Chris Acha.

For the women, Zenith Bank Women Basketball League winner, Okah Chinwe of Air Warriors of Abuja will team up with Gloria Umeh (Plateau Rocks), Dangosu Theresa (Customs) and 2019 Africa Games gold medalist, Ifunaya Okoro (First Bank).

Despite all four making their debut at the senior level, the team will hope to go a step further and surpass her silver medal finish at the 2017 edition.

The men’s team won the inaugural edition in 2017 and settled for the bronze medal at the 2018 edition hosted in Lome, Togo.

The u-18 boys team comprises of Oyedokun Olamilekan (Flygerian Academy), Akomolafe Olamilekan (Kwara Falcons), Mustapha Oyebanji (Kwara Falcons) and Kanyinsola Odufuwa (Hoops and Read)

Ezebilo Grace (MFM) tops the list of the u-18 girls team alongside John Grace (First Bank), Ubi Majomary (Dolphins) and Godgift Joseph (MFM)

Meanwhile the Technical crew headed by Acha will consist of Christopher Okoh, Juliana Akhere, Nnorom Mark while Simon Evbuoman will be the accompanying referee.

The 12 teams registered for the men´s competition will be divided into 4 pools of 3 teams and will play a round-robin phase leading to a single elimination as of quarter-final games.

The U-18 boys and girls competition starts today while the men and women’s events will begin on Friday, November 8.

Nigeria is grouped alongside Niger Republic, Uganda and Burundi in Group B while the girls will battle Egypt, Mali and Kenya in Group A in the U-18 category.