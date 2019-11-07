FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

By Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Federal Government has declared Monday November 11 public holiday to mark the 2019 Eidul-Mawlid celebration in commemoration of the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement signed by the director of media and publicity, Mohammed Manga, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government.

He congratulated the Muslim Faithful on the occasion and enjoined them to live within the virtues and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, which are; love, courage and perseverance, adding that doing so would guarantee peace and security in the country.

Aregbesola expressed confidence that the challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment will soon be over; and therefore called on Nigerians to remain focused and determined.

“He assured that with the immense potentials the country is endowed with; coupled with its human and natural resources, if tapped and properly utilized; Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.

“With love, commitment, self-sacrifice, patience and patriotism, we will certainly, build a greater Nigeria,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister restated government’s desire to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all Nigerians.