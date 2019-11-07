Ekpenyong, Dawariye Book Second Round Spots

ABUJA J5 ITF CIRCUIT

The last batch of matches in the first round of the NTF International Junior Championship tagged Abuja J5 ITF Circuit was concluded Wednesday as David Ekpenyong of Nigeria, moved into the second round following a straight-sets win over Azeez Similoluwa. David Dawariye also, didn’t have any troubles in advancing.

The 14-year-old Ekpenyong, bidding for a first ITF Junior title, produced a solid performance to beat Abdulraheem Isa 6-3, 6-3 and set up a second round meeting with Musa Sani, who defeated Rubi Toba 6-4, 6-3.

Dawariye, who’s also aiming for a maiden ITF Tour title, sped past Azeez Similoluwa 6-2, 6-1. Dawariye will have Emmanuel Jebutu, the tournament’s 3rd seed, to contend with in the second rounnd

Elsewhere, Elisha Olowogbile put together a good display to wear down Bulus Bulus, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, while lucky loser, Uche Emeruwa recovered from a slow start to beat Ghana’s Ivan Wularu 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

US-based top seed, Marylove Edward, would be in action on Thursday as she confronts Sunday Samuel for a place in the quarterfinals. So also is Bouhoutou Minet of Cote d’Ivoire the second seed who will take on Omolayo Bamidele while third seed Naa McKorley of Ghana battles home-girl Toying Asogba.

The likes of Oyinkansolami Durowoju, an Austrian of Nigerian descent will square off with Rebecca Ekpeyong while Jade Haller of Switzerland will face Rebecca Patrick.