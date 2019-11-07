Ehanire Commends Edo on Launch of Social Health Insurance Scheme

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has commended the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for launching the state’s Social Health Insurance Scheme (SHIS), designed to make healthcare affordable and accessible to residents across board.

Ehanire gave the commendation in a keynote address at the official launch of the SHIS/Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the revamped Primary Healthcare Centers under the Edo State Health Improvement Programme, at Ofunmwengbe in Ovia South-west Local Government Area of Edo State.

He noted that the BHCPF will commit N573m to enable Edo people benefit from essential services after the details are worked out, adding, “the fund is disbursed to states equitably and on per capita basis using a poverty index determined by the World Bank.

“This will guarantee that the BHCPF will reach the deserving population and reduce inequality in access to health services, particularly by the vulnerable. Public health emergencies and other emergency medical services shall also be addressed through the fund.”

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to its mandate of improving the health and productivity of Nigerians in its commitment to human capital development, consistent with national goals in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), adding that the president’s desire was to lift 100 million Nigeria out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Also speaking, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Health, Hon. Yusuf Tanko Sanunu charged the health officials that would be handling the facilities to discharge their duties professionally and effectively to ensure patients are well catered for.

Earlier in his address, Governor Godwin Obaseki said the focus of his administration was to improve the lives of the people through good education and provision of basic healthcare services accessible to all Edo people and residents.

He said his administration set out to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to residents of the state, adding that he is focused on human capacity development by providing good education and quality healthcare service.