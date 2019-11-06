Obaseki celebrates Sarah Alade’s appointment as Adviser on Finance, Economy

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade on her appointment as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Finance and the Economy.

In a statement, Governor Obaseki said her appointment would swell the rank of trusted experts helping to steer the Nigerian economy aright and provide the much-needed impetus for rejigging the country’s fiscal policies.

Obaseki said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I wish to congratulate, Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade, on her well-deserved appointment as a Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“As one of the best in Nigeria’s financial industry, I believe Dr. Sarah Omotunde Alade will deploy her skills and expertise to change the country’s economic fortunes, which is one of the visions of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.”

According to the Governor, “Having served for over 23 years at the country’s apex bank, attaining the topmost position as the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2014, Sarah Alade’s appointment has further raised hopes that some of the barriers which have buffeted Nigeria’s economic landscape would be conquered.”

The statement further reads, “We are confident in her pedigree to deliver in the new role, which bears huge responsibilities. Undoubtedly, she will make the entire nation proud.

“As we wish her the best tenure in office, I urge her to see the appointment as a challenge to make more remarkable impacts in line with President Buhari’s Next Level agenda.”

Dr. Sarah Alade joined the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1993 as an Assistant Director in the Research Department. She has served as Head, State Government Finance Office (1993-1996); Head, Federal Government Finance Office (1996-2000); and Head, Fiscal Analysis Division (2000-2004).

Alade was appointed Director, Banking Operations Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria in May 2004. She also served as the chairman, Board of Directors, Nigeria Interbank Settlement System as well as Secretary, National Payments System Committee.

The financial expert was appointed the acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from February 20, 2014, until the appointment of Godwin Emefiele. She retired from the Central bank of Nigeria as Deputy Governor in 2017.