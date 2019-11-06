House Investigates Eight Staff of AuGF’s Office over Alleged Age Falsification

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has launched investigation into the alleged falsification of age by eight workers in the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF).

The Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Wole Oke, disclosed this yesterday when the Auditor General of the Federation (AuGF) Idris Ahmed appeared before the committee with the affected staff.

He said that the petition before the committee has to do with falsification of age of the accused workers with intention of probably staying longer in service.

However, the AuGF, Idris Ahmed, who was supposed to appeared before the committee was represented by the

Director, Human Resources Department, Mr. Agesin Eyitayo Omololu, and this development infuriated the committee.

Following the commencement of the hearing, the chairman announced that he just received a letter from the Office of the AuGF, notifying the committee that he would be unavoidably absent at the hearing and would be represented by Omololu.

Oke therefore warned that this ninth Assembly would not tolerate, accept or indulge any agency of government ambushing the parliament from carrying out its functions.