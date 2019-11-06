AIB Investigates Engine Malfunction in Air Peace Flight

Chinedu Eze

Owerri-bound Air Peace flight from Lagos yesterday made air return when the pilot noticed a malfunction in one of the two engines of the Boeing 737-500 aircraft.

The early morning flight with registration number 5N-BUJ, which was carrying 90 passengers and six crewmembers, landed safely at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, without any injuries to any person on board the aircraft.

The Corporate Comm-unications Executive of the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement explained that the pilot noticed a change in parameter of one of the engines of the aircraft and decided to return to the airport of departure.

“At about 07:47 am local time, our Lagos to Owerri flight, which was already airborne was aborted when the pilot in command noticed a change in the parameter of one of engines. He reported the incident, took precautionary measure and returned to base in line with Air Peace safety operational procedures.

“The aircraft safely landed in Lagos at about 08: 06 am local time. There were no injuries as the passengers alighted safely from the aircraft. The pilot has reported the incident to appropriate authorities. Air Peace apologises for the incident and assures its customers and other Nigerians that it continues to maintain high safety standard in its operations,” the airline said.

Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) confirmed the incident.

According to a statement signed by the Bureau’s Spokesman, Tunji Oketumbi, the Air Peace flight departed Murtala Muhammad Airport, Lagos, at 07:35 am local time on its way to Owerri when the incident occurred.

“From the information provided by the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the flight crew declared engine failure at 07:47 am local time and subsequently made an air return to Lagos,” the statement said.

It also noted that the aircraft landed safely at 08:06 am local time and all the occupants disembarked with no injury.

“The AIB team of safety investigators has commenced investigation,” the statement also said.