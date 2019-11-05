Police Arrest 72 Criminals in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than 72 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and perpetrators of other heinous crimes were apprehended by the Bauchi State Police Command between October and November.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Kamal Datti, who paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters on Saturday, said the arrests were part of the proactive measures in the ongoing fight against crimes and criminality in the state.

“Under the special operation code named: Operation Puff Adder, the Bauchi State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Habu A. Sani, psc, has successfully arrested Seventy Two (72) suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state between the months of October, 2019, to date,” Datti said.

Of the 72 suspects, DSP Abubakar disclosed that, 57 had been charged to court, while 15 others are still under investigation.

He said the suspects include; two high profile, notorious and wanted armed robbery/homicide suspects by name, Nazifi Yakubu 23yrs ‘m’ aka Mai Kare of Yakubu Wanka area in Bauchi, and Ibrahim Yusuf ‘m’ 26yrs aka Mai Gidan Sama of Rariya quarters.

According to him, some of their gang members are; Nura Mohd, aka Pilo; Umar Yusuf ‘m’ 21yrs; Usman Ahmadu ‘m’ 22yrs; Umar Ismail ‘m’ 20yrs, and Yusuf Adamu ‘m’ 19 yrs; all of Bauchi metropolis.

DSP Kamal said the suspects confessed to have been involved in the armed robbery attacks on residents in Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA , Waterboard Quarters , Turum , Madina Quarters and Bakaro among others within Bauchi metropolis.

He added that, “The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019 along Zaranda Hotel Road”.

The PPRO, who said some of the victims had identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them, further disclosed that, some kidnapping gang suspects terrorizing, Mansur Gwana and Gwaram areas of Alkaleri LGA of the state were also arrested.

According to him, the suspects were involved in the kidnapping of one Alh Kawun Kawu, Male ( 60) and his Son, one Hamisu Alh Kawu, Male (29 ) on 30th August 2019 , at 0130hrs and collected a ransom of N1.5 million.