Group Harps on Mentoring of Young Entrepreneurs

Oluchi Chibuzor

The President of Hope Waddell Old Boys Association (HWOSA), Mr. Godwin Eton, has called on relevant organisations in the country to create mentoring opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.

Eton, disclosed this at the association’s second Annual Lecture/Economic Dinner with the theme; “Entrepreneurship: “A Panacea for Unemployment & Social Vices,” held in Uyo, recently.

This, he said, would encourage economic growth in the country as it remains a developmental tool, while noting that, “this year’s event was focused on addressing how entrepreneurship can be utilised to solve unemployment, restiveness and other societal problems.”

“The lecture was meant to “provoke discussions on the theme to the extent that stakeholders would aggressively refocus energies and resources for rapid economic developments,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and Group Managing Director of SO&U, Udeme Ufot stressed that it had become imperative for the country’s educational system to focus on driving creativity in people.

“Jobs that require unusual thinking are those that would be sustainable on the long term with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence worldwide” he stated

He added that to reduce the current high rates of poverty in Nigeria, more entrepreneurs must be produced.

“This can only be possible, when this drive is channeled through the educational system with direct focus on producing people with marketable skills who will be job creators and not just job seekers by harnessing their talents into creating enterprises.

“Entrepreneurship is not an easy road to travel, especially in Nigeria where the life expectancy of an enterprise is very short. To succeed in creating opportunities for others and make an impact in our communities, we must break out of our comfort zones and inculcate a new mindset driven by boldness, confidence and a strong spirit of enterprise,” Ufot added.