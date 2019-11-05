FBN Holdings, FBNBank Ghana Seek Improved Business Relationship with Ghana

The Group Board Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, Dr. Oba Otudeko and Directors of FBN Holdings, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited and FBNBank Ghana Limited, recently paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo in Accra.

The visit was to show appreciation to the Ghanaian President and thank him for participating in First Bank of Nigeria Limited’s 125th anniversary activities held earlier this year.

According to a statement from the bank, the visit was also to update the president on some recent investment activities of the Group.

Otudeko assured President Akufo-Addo that FBNHoldings believes in the Ghanaian economy. This, he said was evidenced by the recapitalisation of FBNBank Ghana by its parent bank, First Bank of Nigeria Limited.

He pointed out that the Group’s investment of $100 million was well above the new minimum capital requirement set by the Bank of Ghana into its Ghana operation.

The FBNHoldings Group Board Chairman added that the bank’s confidence in the Ghanaian economy and the talent of Ghanaians had resulted in the appointment of Victor Yaw Asante as the first Ghanaian Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana Limited.

Otudeko lauded the President of Ghana for giving the youth opportunities to serve in his government, saying it will prepare them to take over the leadership of Ghana in the near future. He congratulated the President on the choice of Ghana as host of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, saying that it must have taken significant effort to bring this to Ghana.

In his remarks, the Ghanaian President thanked Otudeko for his kind words and recounted the crucial bilateral and economic ties as well as historic bond, pre and post-independence, that exists between Ghana and Nigeria. While stating that it is important for the economies of both Ghana and Nigeria to do well for ECOWAS to succeed, the President thanked FBN Holdings Plc for investing in Ghana and gave the assurance that his government would provide the necessary support to FBNBank Ghana Limited and the entire business community.

Members of the delegation pledged, on behalf of FBN Holdings Plc and FBNBank Ghana, their commitment to helping build a stronger Ghanaian economy, as well as forging stronger economic ties between citizens and businesses of Ghana and Nigeria.

The FBNHoldings Group Board Chairman, Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR, was accompanied by Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Mr. U. K. Eke, MFR, Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc.; Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited; Otunba (Mrs.) Debola Osibogun, Non-Executive Director, FBNHoldings; Dr. Hamza Wuro Bokki, Non-Executive Director, FBNHoldings, and Mr. Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director, FBNBank Ghana Limited.