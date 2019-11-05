Appeal Court Upholds Election of Deputy Senate President, Manager, Others

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The Appeal Court in Benin-city, Edo State, yesterday upheld the electoral victory of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator James Manager, both from Delta State.

Manager represents Delta South senatorial district while Omo-Agege is the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district.

While Omo-Agege defeated Hon. Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Manager of the PDP floored Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general election.

Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, had in September in a judgment delivered by Justice O. O Onyeabo ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return, issued to Manager and conduct a rerun election due to the claim by the petitioner, Uduaghan, alleging over voting in the election.

However, in an appeal filed by Manager, the three-man appeal panel led by Justice Jaro Adamu in Benin-city set aside the judgment of the tribunal ordering for re-run election, saying Uduaghan claims were mere allegations and not adequately substantiated.

The appellate court also dismissed the appeal filed before it by Evelyn Oboro of the PDP against Omo-Agege for lack of merit.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Benin-city has upheld the election of Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP), representing Warri federal constituency in Delta State against the appeal of Hon Daniel Reyenieju of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Reacting, Counsel to the deputy Senate president, Selekeowe Larry (SAN), while speaking to journalists, said the judgment by the appeal court has further rekindled the hope of the common man who may want to seek legal redress in any situation.