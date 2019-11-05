APC Blames Attack of its Supporters in Ankpa on PDP

Ibrahim Oyewale

The Secretary of the Media and Publicity Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2019 Kogi Governorship Campaign Council, Dr. Tom Ohikere has reacted to the latest outbreak of violence at the party’s campaign rally in Ankpa, describing it as a clear show of the intimidation by its main opponent, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ohikere said the PDP wants to frustrate the APC’s campaign, particularly in Kogi East because of the wide acceptability of the governor and his deputy in areas the PDP adjudge as theirs.

Ohikere stated this when he addressed journalists in Lokoja on Monday.

He said, “We have raised an alarm on plans of violence by the PDP. The PDP is recruiting, importating and arming of thugs to intimidate our supporters, unleash mayhem and create an ambience of fear and suspicion.”

“The attack in Ankpa at our rally is a clear demonstration of their tactic, to coerce, to bulldoze the people not to show their support for the governor and his deputy’s re-election.”

“We can see violence and blood bath they have been leaving along their trail. You can see the recent arrest of their members for stockpiling arms. This is an attempt to subvert the will of the people.”

“This is just an election. They should appeal to the electorates for votes. Violence does not win elections and the APC intends to legitimately seek the mandate of the people, as it has been doing. We shall continue to abide by the code of a free, peaceful and peoples oriented campaign.

“I am reiterating that the police and other security and intelligence agencies should be pro-active in pre-empting, investigating, arresting and preventing such scenario. We know the PDP. That is their tactic. Despite this, the APC defeated them in 2015. We shall do it again in 2019, with the peoples support,” said an optimistic Ohikere.