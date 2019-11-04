Police Arrest Couple who Trafficked Kids from Jos to Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A couple, Mr. Happiness and Mrs. Blessing Chukwunonso, who trafficked two kids from Jos to Lagos, have been arrested by the Ojo Division of the Lagos State Police Command.

The wife was first arrested at the Alaba International Market with the two kids, six-year-old Joshua James, and three-year-old Samuel Gbawune, while she was trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.

According to the Lagos Police Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana, some public-spirited individuals had questioned her about the boys and she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband from a motherless baby’s home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos.

The Police spokesman noted that it was at that point, that the Ojo Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Abdullah Malah, got her arrested, adding that upon interrogation, she admitted that her husband directed her to bring the boys to him in Onitsha.

The husband was subsequently arrested and he confessed to have bought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township.

Elkana said efforts are ongoing to identify the parents of the trafficked kids and reunite them, adding that the suspects would be charged to court.

Giving a charge to parents and guardians to be security conscious, the spokesman added: “the command calls on motor park operators, unions and well-meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear in suspicions manner”.

In another development, the Ifako Police Division arrested two fake operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Ikechukwu Victor and Emeka Ewuzien.

The arrest was effected by the DPO, CSP Lasisi Iyunade along Julius Kadri Street, Ifako, Gbagada, while the fake officers were about to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu market.

When intercepted and questioned by the police, they claimed to be members of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island, Lagos.

Elkana said two fake PCRC ID cards bearing same name was recovered from them, adding that the suspects have been charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Home.

Also, the Ipaja Police Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Tokumbo Abaniwonda arrested one Emmanuel Daniel and a locally-made pistol with one live ammunition and one expended ammunition were recovered.

The spokesman said the suspect was arrested while attempting to snatch a bag from a woman at Boys Town, Ipaja.

The police also arrested a suspected notorious and vicious killer, Adegboro Odunwole, alias GOBE, who is the factional “AIYE” confraternity leader at Akilo Street Bariga.

Odunwole who was arrested by operatives of Operation Crush, was one of the suspects on the watch list of the command.

He was responsible for series of violent attacks and killings in Bariga.