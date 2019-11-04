Only 30% of Sokoto Residents Have Access to Portable Water, Says Govt

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State government has said only 30 per cent of its residents have access to portable water .

The commissioner for water resources Hon Umar Bature stated this at Rujin Sambo during the flag off of block mapping and customer enumeration for Sokoto state organised by Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene Services (E-WASH) supported by USAID.

Bature attributed the situation to population growth, non payments of water bills by the consumers and poor management.

“A lot factors contribute to the water crises such as population growth , poor management and non payment of water bill by the consumers,’ he said.

He however reaffirmed the state government’s pledge towards formulating and implementing policies and programmes that will enable sustainable access to safe and sufficient water for all the people in the state.

He thanked E-WASH for coming up with the programme, saying it will go along way in helping government to get data on areas having water supply and areas that don’t have for extension of pipelines.

On his part, the team leader of E-WASH in the state Dr Ishaku Ziyok said the gesture was to generate data and mapping of areas for proper planning and management.

Speaking on behalf of the contactor handling the projects Triple Seven Consultants Engr Almustapha Rabiu said the company had geo information system equipment and image satellite to identify, and locate the water pipes and water consumers within the metropolis.

He added that that they had only sixty days to finish the enumeration and map out which report will be submitted to E-WASH for further planning.

In his vote of thanks, the district head of Rujin Sambo Alhaji Umar Shehu thanked E-WASH and Sokoto government for choosing the area for the enumeration.