Niger Cancels Recruitment of 2,500 Teachers over Alleged Scam

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Following outcry by stakeholders, the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration weekend announced the cancellation of the recruitment of 2,500 teachers by Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB).

Major stakeholders including parents of applicants for the job placements had cried foul over the handling of the exercise after the final lists were published at the headquarters of each of the 25 local governments last week.

Some of the stakeholders accused the board of marginalising them especially non-indigenes whereas they performed brilliantly in the examinations and oral tests carried out.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje, announced the cancellation of the recruitment, confirming illegal dealings by some officials of NSUBEB that handled the exercise.

“Niger State Government has announced the immediate cancellation of the recent recruitment exercise of 2,500 teachers carried out by the NSUBEB.

“This action followed complaints and general public outcry over the processes that led to the selection and issuance of appointment letters to the people recruited.

“It is alleged that appointment letters were sold out to the highest bidders, while placements and postings were done without due process, and in gross disregard as well as violation of the laid down procedure.

“The alleged irregularities and malpractices in the teachers’ recruitment exercise and appointments letters issued necessitated the cancellation of the recruitment exercise by the state government. The entire selection and appointment processes will be investigated, revalidated and strengthened to ensure that only those who are really qualified are the ones that will be recruited,” the statement said.

The governor, however, assured that “those who have already received their appointment letters and are truly eligible have nothing to fear during the revalidation exercise.”

He disclosed that government would issue a statement on the “new guidelines for the selection and revalidation processes within the shortest time possible.”

This would be the second time government was cancelling recruitment exercise under the present administration. The first occurrence took place a couple of months ago when engagement of young graduates into the civil service was put on hold for reasons related to the present one in the NSUBEB.

Till now the verification and replacement exercise into the service had not been completed.