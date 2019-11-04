NCF Promotes Climate Action Among Youths

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In its effort to continue being a vanguard in the promotion of climate change action and peace in Nigeria, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in collaboration with Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) organised Climate Action Youth Dialogue event on Tuesday, 8th October, 2019 at College of Biosciences Auditorium, FUNAAB Campus, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Delivering the Keynote Address, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, Director, Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, stated that “The impacts of climate change are felt in different locations across the globe in different manners. In some locations, it is felt in extreme weather events such as drought, flooding, cyclones, heavy rainfall, erosion, ice melting in the Polar Regions, prolongation of winter periods, etc. In our case in Nigeria, climate change has led to desertification, soil erosion, flooding and such other natural disasters that have contributed to escalating level of poverty, miseries, loss of livelihoods and conflicts. We are experiencing increasing Greenhouse gases through the use of fossil fuels, experiencing higher than normal deforestation and have faced the consequences of unsustainable agricultural practices which has led to reduction in local food production and high reliance on imported foods. It has also reduced the capacity of our youth to contribute meaningfully to economic development of our country.”

This event was organised in commemoration of the 2019 International Day of Peace. After the Keynote Address, the event also screened ‘Now Where To Run’ documentary on Nigeria’s Environmental Crisis.

Panel Discussions involving two Panel Groups were also organised on two thematic areas: Building Youth Resilience in a Changing Climate; Strategic Action for Restoring Peace in Conflict Zone were handled by Prof. Jaiyeola, Director, Zoopark, FUNAAB; Dr. Olushola Ishola- Coordinator, Strategic Studies IPSS; Prof. Akinloye- Dean Col. of Bioscience FUNAAB; Prof I.T. Omoniyi, Dean, Col. of Envtl Res. Mgt, FUNAAB; Dr. Isa Adeleke, Director Forestry MOF, OG State; Col. Ugochukwu Nwamba- Commandant, Nigerian Army; Elujulo Opeyemi-Founder Youth for Environment and Dr. Joseph Onoja, NCF Director of Technical Programme.

Climate Action for Peace Champion award was presented to Prof. Tajudeen Akanji and Col. Ugochukwu Nwamba.