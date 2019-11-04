FG Gives Conditions for Reopening of Borders

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has given fresh conditions to ECOWAS countries before reopening the borders.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama stated this on Monday at the end of a committee meeting held at the ministry.

The minister maintained that goods imported into Nigerian market must be escorted directly from the ports of member states to the borders.

He insisted that ECOWAS countries must respect rules of origin, adding that Nigeria would no longer tolerate repackaging of imported goods.

Onyeama declared that goods coming into the country from ECOWAS states must have 30 per cent local inputs.

Details later…