 Enyimba, Rangers FC Advance in Confed Cup 

The remaining Nigerian clubs in continental engagements, Enyimba FC and Enugu Rangers, yesterday qualified in their respective play-off duels of the second tier CAF Confederation Cup.

Former African champions, Enyimba FC, who dropped from CAF Champions League cadre secured a double over South Africa’s TS Galaxy in the playoff of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Nigerian side followed up their first leg 2-0 win with a 2-1 defeat of their hosts in South Africa yesterday.

First half score line was 0-0. But in the 76th minute, Ghanaian import, Daniel Darkwa put the visiting Enyimba ahead.

The hosts have not even gotten over the shock before Martins Usule doubled the lead six minutes later.

TS Galaxy got a consolatory goal in the 89th minute to end the game as 1-2 losers and 1-4 on aggregate.

Later yesterday, Enugu Rangers also qualified with a lone goal win over visiting Kara FC of Togo.

Eziekwe Chininso scored the solitary goal on Sunday. With Rangers’ survival of Togo, Nigeria now have two teams in the second-tier continental competition.

The Togolese side had won the first leg last week with a 2-1 scoreline but the Nigerian representatives secured passage via an away goal rule and will play alongside other teams in the group phase of the competition which will commence later this month.