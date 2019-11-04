Berger Paints Assure Stakeholders of Better Performance as Index Rises

Goddy Egene

The Chairman of Berger Paints Nigeria (BPN)Plc, Mr. Abi Ayida yesterday assured the management of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of its determination to operate with global best practice and create more value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Ayida, who stated this when the led the management of the company on a courtesy visit to the NSE, explained that the company would leverage its ongoing transformation programme, whose objective is to revamp all its processes and procedures by deploying the latest technology to drive operations in order to increase shareholder value.

According to him, at 60, BPN has acquired enormous experience with trajectory of achievements and determination to make its product quality and service delivery seamless.

Ayida, who introduced the company’s new managing director, Mr. Anjan Sircar and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tolulope Ogunkolade, expressed optimism that the company’s transformation project had repositioned it for global competitiveness.

“Our transformation covers our people, processes, architecture and management solution. We have built a new ultra modern factory that will be operational soon. BPN has been operating for 60 years with a strong foundation of corporate governance. Its anniversary this year shall provide us a great opportunity for reflection.

We have moved from traditional processes in all our operations. We operate with global best practices. We have created seamless approach to our production, packaging and distribution.

“We subscribe to e-commerce as a business imperative. We are embracing digital technology to make things easy for our customers. We have strengthened our partnership with distributors. We are doing these to continuously Improve on our shareholder value. We have always remained good corporate citizen. We are prepared to partner the NSE by leveraging its value added services to enhanced our business activities,” the chairman said.

The Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema commended the company’s board and management on its achievements over the years, including the current encouraging financial performance as reflected in its profit after tax.

Onyema said the exchange has introduced many services and products to opportunities for quoted companies to interact with other stakeholders in the capital market ecosystem. Onyema underscored the advocacy roles of the exchange, urging the company’s board to continue to uphold the ideals of global best practices of corporate governance.

Meanwhile, the NSE All-Share Index rose 0.4 per cent to close at 26,40`.06 as the market opened for the week on positive note.