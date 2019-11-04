Bayelsa Guber Poll: APC Recruiting Bandits to Rig Election, PDP Youths Allege

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 16, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths have alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was recruiting herdsmen to cause mayhem and rig the election in its favour.

Expressing concern over this development, the PDP youths under the aegis of PDP South-south Youth Vanguard accused APC of not supporting the Ijaw struggle, but advised the party to desist from any form of violence during the election.

The youths, in a statement by their National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, alleged that the only interest of APC was the oil in Bayelsa State, saying the party was not interested in the development of the state.

The PDP youths noted that APC has always been looking for a way to get at least a state from the oil rich region, alleging that this was the reason the party caused mayhem during Rivers State governorship election.

The youths further stated that Bayelsa people are wiser as they will resist any antics of the APC in whatever guise it comes.

The PDP South-south Youth Vanguard, however, said the group was ready to face any bandits, herdsmen or whoever the APC was recruiting for the election.

“We are ready to face anything the APC wants to introduce during the election. Bayelsa is PDP state and we are not going to fold our arms and see what belong to us taking away from us.

“We know their plans and we are ready to counter them. We are prepared for election and if they are not ready they should tell INEC to declare PDP as the winner of the election.

“We will not allow what happened in Rivers State to repeat itself in Bayelsa State, where election was turned to a theatre of war. Ours is a peaceful state and we will not allow outsiders to turn our peaceful state to a war zone.

“We are warning the bandits, the herdsmen or whatever mercenaries they want to hire to assist them during the election to keep away from Bayelsa State, because we are ready to face anybody during the election.

“We are using this medium to tell Bayelsa people to vote wisely and support the development stride of Governor Seriake Dickson by voting the PDP candidate, Diri Duoye,” the youths said.