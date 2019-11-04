Alaghodaro 2019: SMEs, artists, others upbeat ahead of Edo Trade Fair

With the Alaghodaro 2019 summit set to coincide with the Edo Trade Fair 2019, operators of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), light manufacturers and artists in the state are gearing up for an eventful lineup of activities, slated for the two events to make brisk business.

A cross-section of SME operators, who spoke to journalists, said the Alaghodaro Summit and the Edo Trade Fair present entrepreneurs and traders an opportunity to showcase their product to a wider audience, expressing appreciation to the state government for opening up the business space in the state.

President of the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCCIMA), Dr. Mrs. Helen Atekha-Odemwingie, said SMEs in the state have reached out to the chamber with enquiries on how they can partake in the trade fair, noting that the reception has been overwhelming.

According to her, “We worked hard to ensure that, in partnership with the state government, we revive the Edo Trade Fair. The fair is being held as part of activities lined up for Alaghodaro 2019, held to mark the governor’s third year anniversary. That is why the activities will run concurrently with the summit.”

She said the chamber has been inundated with enquiries by exhibitors and business owners, who want to participate in the Fair, noting, “The fair secretariat has been a beehive of activity as a lot of businesses have expressed interest in participating in the fair. We are making sure everything is set so we can host the crème of Nigeria’s business community at the fair.”

Mr. Emmanuel Oboh, a businessman in Mission Road axis of Benin City, said the business community in the state is upbeat to witness the revival of the Edo Trade Fair, noting, “A lot of my colleagues are very much elated to learn that the Trade Fair is being revived. We appreciate BENCCIMA and the government for their effort.”

A trader, Ms. Antonia Efe, said that the state government has done a lot to promote entrepreneurship in the state, adding that the fair would present an opportunity for businesses, in the state to form alliances and increase productivity.