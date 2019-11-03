Succession Politics Threatens Akeredolu’s Re-election

Adedayo Akinwale

Different interest groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have opposed the re-election bid of Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu citing his anti-party activities during the 2019 general election that cost the party two senatorial seats and five federal legislative seats.

Prominent among the groups are the Unity Forum led by former Deputy Governor in the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi and Change Agent Foundation international (CAFI) by former Commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State Bola Ilori.

While Ilori’s group has started campaigning against Akeredolu’s re-election statewide, Olanusi’s group has claimed that the governor never worked for the victory of the APC during the 2019 general election.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Gbolahan Ayegbusi yesterday, Olanusi’s group condemned Akeredolu’s congratulatory messages on the decision of the Supreme Court that upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari, describing them as being insincere.

The forum said Akeredolu and the Chairman of Ondo APC, Mr. Ade Adetimehin lacked the moral rectitude to congratulate President Buhari, whom they worked against during the 2019 presidential election.

It added that both Akeredolu and Adetimehin “have no moral rectitude to congratulate the President who they never worked for his re-election.

“We call on Akeredolu to face the business of governance and channel his energy in the direction of ensuring that things change for the better while his tenure lasts.

“If every other party member had towed the path of the governor in the last presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari today would have become history in Nigeria.

“Instead of sending congratulatory messages to the president, they should go and mourn with their Action Alliance which they worked for.

“We have never had it this bad in Ondo state and we want to urge the government of the day to focus on what is important and stop giving the APC a bad name within the state.

“It is true that Akeredolu’s tenure is winding down but that doesn’

t mean he cannot right the wrongs of his administration in the little time remaining. This is not time to be playing to the gallery at the federal level.”

The forum concluded by calling on the governor to remember that whatever he does today will be remembered by generations unborn, adding that the governor should remember that it is the people that will vote this time around as they would not allow any external influence in the election process