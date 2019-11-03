Katsina Generates N6.3b in Nine Months

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue saturday disclosed that it had generated N6.3 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) between January and September 2019.

The revenue board, also, disclosed that the closure of the country’s land borders by the Federal Government did not affect the state’s revenue generation.

The Chairman of the board, Aminu Abdulmumini made the disclosure at a news conference he addressed saturday, saying the state government had given the board a target of N8.1 billion in 2019.

The board chairman noted that the generated sum had exceeded the set target of N6.09 billion for September by three per cent.

He said the revenue raised did not include the N291.7 million collected by about 26 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the state as at September.

Abdulmumini, however, noted that the MDAs collections are far below the N1.8 billion revenue target set for them by the state government in 2019.

According to him, the State House of Assembly has already passed a Revenue Harmonisation Law that would allow the board to collect revenues on behalf of all the MDAs.

He, therefore, stressed the board would commence the implementation of the law in 2020, urging tax payers to always pay their taxes as of when due and bring bank receipts to the board as proof of payment.

“Most of the taxes are made from Pay As You Earn (PAYE), because there are no much economic activities in the state compared to other states of the federation,” he added.