Institute of Directors Honours Oando Chairman

The Chairman of Oando Plc, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake of Egba Land, its Chief Compliance and Company Secretary, Ms. Ayotola Jagun and General Manager, Operations, Oando Energy Resources, Mr. Anthony Sawyer have received recognition from reputable institutions nationwide.

Besides the recognition of its top management staff, Oando has recorded profit in its latest financial report, consolidating its leadership as the foremost indigenous oil multinational.

This was contained in a statement from the Oando Corporate Communications Office, saying the recognition “is a proof that Oando is being managed by reputable professionals with years of industry experience.”

The statement said Oba Gbadebo received an investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Directors (IoD) at the institute’s 2019 Fellows Investiture Night.

It added that the monarch “sits on the board of notable organisations including Oando Plc, Global Haulage Resources Limited, Dolphin Travels amongst others.

“He was appointed as a non-Executive Director of Oando since April 2006 and has led the company through major milestones including the company’s acquisition of five drilling rigs between 2007 to 2009; the construction of major pipeline projects through its midstream subsidiary; the completion of a reverse takeover of Exile Resources to become Oando Energy Resources in 2012; the landmark acquisition of ConocoPhillips Nigeria and the divestment of its downstream and midstream naira earning businesses.”

Also, the statement said Jagun was inducted into a blue-ribbon council in an advisory capacity to Executive Members of the Nigerian Bar Association Women Forum.

She had served as a keynote speaker at the recently concluded Institute of Chartered Secretaries Lagos 2019 Conference where she is holds the prestigious title of a fellow.

Reacting to her appointment, Jagun said; “I am humbled and honoured by opportunity to serve women at the Bar and Bench by advocating on causes that impact on their position, well-being and progress in their chosen profession.

“I believe women in the legal profession are best positioned to address the issues of injustice, sexual violence against women and children and gender inequality in the wider society and to accelerate the change that the United Nations in SDG 5: Gender Equality, recognises as a key global goal in addressing the waste of the world’s human potential.

“This can only happen when female lawyers and judges are empowered within the legal profession and government institutions and are given the opportunity to occupy influential positions at the bar and bench that enable them to make changes to discriminatory laws and practices.”

She explained how Oando had her for this achievement, noting that she was grateful for the opportunity given to me by Oando to fill, grow into and own her current position within the Company.

She said the entrepreneurial drive and culture at Oando as well as the core values of the organisation “has honed me into the individual that I am by encouraging me to initiate bold ideas, take risks, speak up, take authority and make decisions both within and outside of my job scope.”

Likewise, the statement noted that Sawyerr “has also invited to receive an investiture as a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers alongside 46 others.

“Sawyer expressed his delight on the conferment, also reiterating his commitment to lending his skills and expertise towards the development of the Engineering field and Nigeria at large.”

Sawyerr said: “It is a great honor working in such a diverse and dynamic field, especially considering how much positive contributions the engineering industry has made towards the infrastructural and economic growth of Nigeria.

“This conferment will, no doubt further spur the rededication of my skills to the industry, while making valuable contributions and exemplifying professionalism.”