Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, others Grace Priemere of ‘Diamonds in the Sky’

Star-studded Nollywood thriller, Diamonds in the Sky is a must watch movie centered around the advocacy of Cancer and it’s growing hold on Nigerian women. The movie is a tale of Love, joy and disappointment as three families struggle with life challenges that threaten their bonds. The intriguing story that follows reflects the title ‘Diamonds in the Sky’. The movie, a production of Femi Adebayo for Leah Foundation and was directed by Ace Producer, Kunle Afolayan featuring top Nollywood stars Joke Silva, Adebayo Salami, Yvonne Jegede-Fawole, Ali Nuhu and Omowunmi Dada. Other cast in the acclaimed smash hit includes Ayo Mogaji, Kolade Olaiya, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Adebayo and Mogaji Majinyawa, Ebun Oloyede, Yemi Shodimu among others.

In commemoration of breast cancer awareness month (Pink October) which is globally acknowledged, the first ladies of different states and their respective foundations, joined hands to form an alliance called First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) for creating awareness and battling against the deadly scourge. It was a two-part event where FLAC will be officially unveiled and the breast cancer awareness movie, “Diamonds in the Sky” produced Femi Adebayo for Leah Foundation will be screened.

The event took place at Harbour Point, Victoria Island on Sunday 27th of October, 2019. The first ladies present include the wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, Dr. Ibironke Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi of Ekiti State, Deaconess. Omolewa Ahmed, Former First lady of Kwara state, Dr. Mrs. Linda Ayade from Cross River State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu from Kebbi State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi from Enugu State, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, Former First Lady of Lagos State, and former First Lady Ogun State, Dr. Mrs. Olufunsho Amosun. Other guests who attended includes Joke Silva, Toyin Abraham, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Omowunmi Dada, Desmond Elliot, the director of the movie, Kunle Afolayan, Producer, Femi Adebayo, Pastor (Mrs) Iluyomade and several others.

During her remarks, the Chief Host, the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibironke Sanwoolu said that cancer is responsible for over 72% of death every year thus the need to take step up intervention. She said FLAC was conceived to scale up advocacy against cancer.

Mrs. Akeredolu while leading other First Ladies to officially unveil the logo of FLAC said women most especially need to understand how cancer progresses over time and that all hands must be on deck to spread the gospel that cancer no longer kills. According to her, women no longer need to die needlessly from the disease as awareness about screening can make it possible for a woman to detect cancer early.

The First Lady of Niger State, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello in her review said FLAC was conceived in 2017 to give voice to the cause noting that part of its goal is to get government’s and individual’s attention to fund cancer treatment. Sharing from personal experience, the representative of Dangote Foundation, Hajia Halima Dangote said she lost a sister, Fatima Bello Dangote to cancer. She however emphasized the need for women to present early whenever they detect any sign of cancer while commending the First Ladies for coming up with the initiative.