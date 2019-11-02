Four Rescued, One Missing as Two Storey Building Collapses in Ikoyi

Bennett Oghifo



Four persons believed to be construction workers were rescued from the rubbles of a two storey building that collapsed in Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, yesterday in the evening.

Public Affairs Officer–LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said in a statement last night that “A total of four out of the five trapped construction workers in a collapsed two–storey building has been rescued.”

The statement said a total of four different 2-storey buildings, all under construction are in the Glover Court construction site, adding that “of the five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of collapse, the only construction worker reportedly still trapped under rubbles of the collapsed building is 24 year old Yomi, as all other workers have been accounted for.”

Okunbor said LASEMA “is still exerting all necessarily efforts to excavate the site in order to save the remaining trapped victim from the building that collapsed this afternoon at about 4.10pm.”

The agency appealed to Lagosians within vicinity of the incident to stay calm and allow emergency responders do their job.

Emergency responders present at the scene included LASEMA, LASG FIRE, LASAMBUS and LASBCA.