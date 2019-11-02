Court Remands Man for Incest, Rape

A 52-year-old staff of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Davies Noel, alleged to have committed incest and rape against his 12-year-old daughter , was yesterday remanded on the orders of an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdullamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the accused person, who claimed to be from Sierra Leone in prison custody. When the charges were read to the accused he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The prosecutor, Inspector Leramo Caleb, told the court that the accused committed the offences between the year 2018 and October , 2019. Leramo said the victim confided in an outsider at school who reported to the police. He noted that the accused confessed to the crime and the medical report conducted on the survivor shows that her hymen had been broken.

The prosecutor added that the offence contravened Sections 214 of the Criminal Code Law of Ekiti State 2012. The case was subsequently adjourned till Novenber 11, for mention.