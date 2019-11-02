Oba of Lagos, Obaseki, Edo Varsity Chancellor, others attacked at Oshiomhole’s house

The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, escaped injuries by whiskers on Saturday, as they were attacked by thugs at the residence of former Governor of Edo State and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The governor and the other guests had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

An eyewitness to the fracas said that the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour the former governor’s invitation for a lunch after the ceremony at the university.

According to him, “The former governor’s house is just opposite the university. Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs led by one Romeo, said to be one of Oshiomhole’s nephews.”

It took the intervention of the governor’s security to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.