Three Crowns Flags off Mum of the Year 2019 Campaign

To sponsor three winners to Dubai

Mary Nnah

Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s dairy brand and product from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has commenced its search for 2019 Mum of the Year.

This year’s edition, just like last year, will crown three Nigerian mothers as winners of the competition and reward them with an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

The Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said Three Crowns Milk Mom of the Year campaign has come to be recognised as the leading campaign dedicated to celebrating Nigerian mothers, adding that the competition was designed to put the spotlight on mothers by recognising the unique role they play in ensuring healthy nutrition for the family.

“As a brand, Three Crowns Milk cares for mothers’ hearts so that they can in turn care for their families. This is the essence of Mom of the Year campaign.

“One of the key things that we have identified is that the foundation of any family and heart of every home is the mother and for her to be a solid foundation, she needs to stay fit and healthy which is what Three Crowns Milk helps her achieve. We strongly believe that if the pillar of the house, the mother is healthy, the whole family would be happy” Banjoko said.

The three winners of Three Crowns Mom of the Year competition will be rewarded with an all-expense paid trip for themselves and three members of their families to Dubai plus one year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including kitchen makeover and a range of Three Crowns Milk products.

Banjoko announced that this year, family and friends only need to follow three simple steps: “Buy, Write and Submit” to participate in the competition.

“Interested participants are expected to buy a range of Three Crowns Milk products; either two units of 350g refill pouch, six units of Evap 160g or two rolls of 12g sachet. They are then to write a short story on why their mum is the best and deserves a grand holiday.

The story write up, names, pictures of nominated mums alongside empty packs of the Three Crowns Milk products will then be submitted to the brand website https://www.femininelounge.com/threecrownscompetition or on WhatsApp 08036847790 or in selected stores” Banjoko explained.

She said that nominations could be made in person or through friends and family, adding that the more you buy and submit, the better your chances of being shortlisted to win.

All entries received would be screened while shortlisted contestants would be invited for the grand finale for a competition to determine the winners of the 2019 competition. The judges for this year’s edition of the grand finale include top Nigerian celebrities and popular fitness coaches.